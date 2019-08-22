WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Time and time again, we've heard about the benefits animals bring to nursing homes, hospitals and even schools.

The principal at Williamsville East High School, Brian Swatland, said he knows therapy dogs can positively impact students because he's seen it firsthand.

The school previously took part in a pilot program with Paws for Love run through the SPCA serving Erie County.

Swatland told 2 on Your Side, "It didn't matter if they had a test coming up or an AP course coming up, there wasn't a care in the world, and anything we can do to diminish anxiety or reduce anxiety in our students and promote social and emotional learning, we're gonna do that."

That's why the Williamsville Central School District Board of Education has approved a new therapy dog policy.

The policy defines a therapy dog in part as, "A dog who is trained and certified/registered to work together with its Owner/Handler to provide emotional support to students."

"It's for any school in the district, and it's really up to the building's needs and if there's a person in the building that chooses to adopt a dog, and train a dog, and go through the therapy dog process. Then they would qualify to be able to bring their dog into the building," Swatland said.

Gina Lattuca, the chief communications officer for the SPCA serving Erie County, thinks the policy is a great idea.

"It's so exciting to see a school take a look at a program at the SPCA serving Erie County and say that the impact has been so great that they want to imitate that program and emulate it," she said. "It just shows the importance of animals in the lives of not only adults but in the lives of children."

Swatland told 2 On Your Side that first the pet would have to go through the necessary steps to become a therapy dog.

Then each faculty or staff member and their dog would need approval from the administration.

The policy also addresses people who might have allergies to make sure all students and faculty are covered.

Click here to view the full policy.

