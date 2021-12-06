Williamsville 8th-grader competes in Scripps National Spelling Bee

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A student at Mill Middle School in the Williamsville Central School District finally got her chance to shine on the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
The preliminary rounds were Saturday, and Ayushi Sainath got the word "ginglymus," which is a noun, the origin is Greek, and it means a hinge-like joint that operates on a single plane like the elbow or knee.
Ayushi missed the word, but she did represent Western New York on a national stage. This was the first time she qualified for the National Spelling Bee.
Ayushi, an eighth-grader, competed against 10 of her peers in Western New York to reach the national stage. The regional contest was held online back in March, to keep the students safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.