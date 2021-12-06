Williamsville 8th-grader competes in Scripps National Spelling Bee

Ayushi Sainath, a student at Mill Middle School, competed in the preliminary round on Saturday. This was the first time she qualified for the national event.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A student at Mill Middle School in the Williamsville Central School District finally got her chance to shine on the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The preliminary rounds were Saturday, and Ayushi Sainath got the word "ginglymus," which is a noun, the origin is Greek, and it means a hinge-like joint that operates on a single plane like the elbow or knee.

Ayushi missed the word, but she did represent Western New York on a national stage. This was the first time she qualified for the National Spelling Bee.