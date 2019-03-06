BUFFALO, N.Y. — Pay levels for teachers run higher in West Seneca than in any of the other 95 public school districts across Western New York, according to new specialized ratings from Business First.

The teacher pay rankings are designed to identify districts that offer teachers the strongest salaries and best benefit packages. The top scores go to districts with the highest pay levels for various types of teachers, as well as the highest percentages of their budgets devoted to salaries and retirement benefits.

Rounding out the top five in this year's teacher pay ratings are Sweet Home, Cheektowaga-Sloan, Williamsville and Niagara Falls. The standings include all districts in Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming counties.

The teacher pay rankings for all 96 Western New York districts can be seen on Business First's website at this link: https://www.bizjournals.com/buffalo/news/2019/06/03/tp.html

Business First's academic rankings of local districts and schools will be released next week. Today's teacher pay ratings do not affect each district's academic score, but are intended to illuminate another facet of its operations.