BUFFALO, N.Y. — Middle and high school students from across the area putting their literary skills to the test at the Battle of the Books.

The competition kicked off Saturday at Erie Community College South.

Teams representing libraries from across Erie County were asked about five books, and after an intense morning two teams, from Lancaster and Orchard Park made it to the finals.

2 On Your Side talked to one of the moderators about the questions.

"It'll say something like, on page 232 in such and such a book, so and so was wearing what color short, and the kids know this. It is absolutely amazing the level of detail that the kids put in," said Mary Jean Jakubowski, the Erie County Public Library Director.

And it was the team from Lancaster Public Library that took home the trophy. When asked what their secret was, the kids say they held their sign upside down in pictures for good luck.