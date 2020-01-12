Western New York school districts respond to Cuomo's reopening recommendations

On Monday, Gov. Cuomo reiterated the state recommendation that students K-8 should return to school safely in accordance with data showing schools to be safe spaces.

OLEAN, N.Y. — While medical leaders continue to face growing challenges as cases and hospitalizations continue to surge, education leaders across the state are facing new challenges of their own.

On Monday afternoon Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his "five strategy" plan to address challenges that are contributing to high COVID-19 case numbers. He discussed hospitalizations, testing, schools and much more.

Cuomo reiterated that statewide testing is showing great results as is school data, and therefore experts recommend students K-8 return to school safely.

"We know, the data shows, schools are safer than the surrounding communities for our kids," Cuomo says.

Open or close? Remote or hybrid? The convo & controversy over education during this pandemic has been a rollercoaster…



How, are local districts responding? @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/ryLLdWQiZu — Liz Lewin (@LizLewinTV) December 1, 2020

That begs the question: do school districts agree?

Olean City School District Superintendent Rick Moore tells 2 On Your Side he disagrees with that portrayal of reality at the moment.

"We had positive cases in all four of our buildings today [Monday] and people quarantining and people going to get tested," Moore says.

The reality is, numbers are getting worse in more places than they are getting better, as experts have long predicted.

Moore says, "I know people are saying, 'it's just not spreading,' well just from what we've watched, we have seen it spread."

With a district of 2,000 students, Moore says it's difficult to ration space. As a result, for public safety reasons, not as many students can be in classrooms or buildings at once, which is why he called for district-wide remote learning to continue until January 19.

"It's a real wrestling match between health and safety and getting the kids back in school," Moore says.

While he supports the leadership of the Cuomo Administration and empathizes with the difficulty of making tough decisions day after day, Moore says, his job is to ensure his students, faculty, staff and families are as safe as possible. Right now, returning students to school isn't a "responsible decision."

I spoke to @OleanCSD SI Rick Moore who tells me, “I‘m caught a little off guard on how the whole thing changed course so quickly.”



During his update Cuomo emphasized that when it comes to school testing, rules and regulations all districts must meet the state requirement; however, districts are able to go lower than state mandates if necessary.

According to Superintendent Moore, remote learning for Olean City Schools is necessary - at least for now.