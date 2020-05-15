BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Lancaster School District sent out a letter to its parents on Friday, but it also addressed some things for districts across Erie County.

While Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that in-person classes were canceled for the rest of this school year, there was no definitive end to classes for districts.

In Erie County, what would have been a day off on Friday, May 22 will be a remote day of learning.

Memorial Day will still be a day off for staff and students.

The last day of classes will be on Friday, June 12.

Lancaster says they will also provide breakfast and lunches for students through June 26.

RELATED: St. Joe's honors 2020 seniors with a drive-through celebration

RELATED: WNY teen becomes the 'Dairy Fairy' to help struggling farms and families

RELATED: What will education look like in the fall across New York State?