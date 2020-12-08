West Seneca School District to start school year online

The school district still plans on having its first day of class on September 8; however, students will not be in the classroom.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The West Seneca Central School District announced Wednesday morning that all classes will be fully online to start the school year.

The school district still plans on having its first day of class on September 8; however, students will not be in the classroom. The new plan involves two phases, with phase one requiring students to learn remotely until at least Thanksgiving.

According to the school district's website, each student will receive a Chromebook so that each of them has the technology they need. The West Seneca School District also says it will also take additional steps to help ensure internet connectivity for those in need.

The school district says additional information regarding the distribution of Chromebooks will be forthcoming.

After reviewing multiple factors regarding public health and state guidance, the school district plans on gradually phasing students back into school in phase two. However, parents can choose to have their child continue remote instruction.

The school district will be holding its first public meeting about its reopening plan Wednesday via livestream from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Subsequent virtual meetings will take place on August 18 and August 19 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.