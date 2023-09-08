West Seneca School Board responds to bus troubles on the first day of school

The board said 7% of students were not assigned bus routes for the first day.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — School was off to a bumpy start for some students in the West Seneca School Board on Thursday.

On Friday, the district issued the following statement:

"We are aware of, and equally disappointed by, the issues the District has experienced with providing reliable bus service to you this week. We highly regret the negative impact the lack of reliability our transportation system has had on families, staff, and also our transportation department.

"Our interim superintendent understands and agrees with the need for accountability for systems that have failed to operate this week. We have been told that the problem will be solved with expediency, and we have called for a full accounting of what went wrong, why, and how we can prevent future difficulties with a service that is so essential to you, our families.

"As the governance body of the school system, and through our role as elected officials, we promise to serve the children and families of this community. We are working toward solving our systems issues with the greatest urgency. We are committed to doing better.