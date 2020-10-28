West Seneca parents protest for in-person learning after months of remote learning

Parents in the West Seneca Central School District are fed up with the district's inability to get students back in school, like other districts in the area.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — After months of 100 percent remote learning, a majority of school districts in the area have figured out how to teach students in-person, in some way. The West Seneca Central School District; however, is not one of them.

For months, parents in West Seneca have been frustrated with the district's approach, or lack thereof, of getting their kids back into the classroom.

Molly Dana's two kids go to school in the district, she says she's beyond frustrated with the fact that while neighboring districts, like Orchard Park, have figured out some sort of comprehensive plan to get kids back in school, she's still unsure why her school district can't seem to do the same.

Though the district has plans to slowly return students to the classroom, starting next month, Dana and other parents say that's not soon enough. Furthermore, there is still a lot that they don't know despite district-wide memos, video messages and meetings.

"The only reason we are seeing any movement from district offices is because we are organizing," Dana says.

Alizabeth Dobiesz, who has two young children in the school district, came with signs to let the district know neither she nor her family will be silenced until there's some sort of solution.

#WestSeneca as indicated by these signs, the fact that this school district is still fully remote, compared to other districts, is not going over very well with some parents & students of all ages. More on this story tonight and comment from the superintendent. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/0XzuaZBHAi — Liz Lewin (@LizLewinTV) October 27, 2020

Dobiesz has a first grader and a kindergartener and tells 2 On Your Side, she's worried about her kids, particularly because they are so young and are still developing - physically, mentally and emotionally. She says they need interaction, not computers.

"This virtual platform is just not conducive to a proper learning environment especially at five or six years old," Dobiesz said.

A week ago, West Seneca Superintendent Matthew Bystrak announced via YouTube that the district has been considering two different hybrid models, one includes five days of in-person learning, the other uniquely includes two half days of in-person learning.

The problem, some parents say, is for working parents and those with unique circumstances, the idea of two half days of in-person learning is not only confusing, but for working families it is far from ideal.

"I want five full days of in-person learning for my kids," Dobiesz says.

Prior to Tuesday night's school board meeting, Superintendent Bystrak emailed a statement to 2 On Your Side, saying:

"The District greatly values the voices of the members of our school community which includes their right to have those voices heard. We have involved a variety of stakeholders in the planning process for our return of students to in-person learning. Additionally, this evening's Board of Education work session location was changed to a larger venue to accommodate more people while being respectful of NYS regulations pertaining to limits on gatherings and social distancing."

Protestors peacefully marched on the high school campus for an hour and a half before the meeting started. A select number were allowed inside the venue in hopes of airing their frustrations in front of the school board, but due to safety regulations not everyone was able to do the same.