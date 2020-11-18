West Seneca Central School District transitioning to remote learning next week

The school district made the announcement Tuesday evening on its Facebook page saying all students will transition to remote learning Monday, November 23.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — In response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the Western New York region, the West Seneca Central School District says it will return to fully remote learning next week.

It explained this decision has been made out of concern for safety.

However, the post further states that if Governor Andrew Cuomo changes the designation of Erie County's Yellow Zone to either and Orange or Red Zone, the school district will transition to fully remote learning at that time.

The school district says it plans on maintaining fully remote instruction through at least winter break, which runs through January 3, 2021. The post adds that additional information regarding the school district's schedule to return to in-person instruction will be released in the coming weeks.