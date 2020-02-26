WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The West Seneca Central School District said Tuesday that it's investigating what could be perceived as a threat.

The statement, posted around 7:10 p.m., said "a West Seneca Middle School student made comments that could be perceived as threatening in nature," and that it was brought to the district's attention during the afternoon.

"While we have no evidence to suggest a credible threat to student safety, we are thoroughly investigating this matter out of an abundance of caution."

The statement added that an update to the school community would be issued some time Wednesday night.

