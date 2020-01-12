Free, virtual afterschool program available for kids and teenagers in WNY

The program is live and 100% virtual, and takes place every Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With people staying inside their homes more given the rise in COVID-19 cases and the colder weather, the Willie Hutch Jones Educational and Sports Program has an afterschool free, virtual program for kids and teenagers.

The STEAM Club (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) offers kids the opportunity to get involved in a number of different activities such as: physical fitness routines and exercises, dance and movement, and even chess instruction.

“Preparing our children for a successful school year is key to what we do,” says Dr. Willie Hutch Jones, CEO of the WHJESP. “Whether it is in the classroom, the soccer field, or now in a virtual setting, we strive to keep young people engaged, encouraged, and mentally and physically strong.”

Space is limited, so you are encouraged to register as soon as possible at WHJSC.org or call 716-715-4980 for more information.