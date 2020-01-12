x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Education

Free, virtual afterschool program available for kids and teenagers in WNY

The program is live and 100% virtual, and takes place every Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Credit: WGRZ

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With people staying inside their homes more given the rise in COVID-19 cases and the colder weather, the Willie Hutch Jones Educational and Sports Program has an afterschool free, virtual program for kids and teenagers.

The STEAM Club (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) offers kids the opportunity to get involved in a number of different activities such as: physical fitness routines and exercises, dance and movement, and even chess instruction. 

“Preparing our children for a successful school year is key to what we do,” says Dr. Willie Hutch Jones, CEO of the WHJESP. “Whether it is in the classroom, the soccer field, or now in a virtual setting, we strive to keep young people engaged, encouraged, and mentally and physically strong.”

The program is live and 100% virtual, and takes place every Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.   

Space is limited, so you are encouraged to register as soon as possible at WHJSC.org or call 716-715-4980 for more information. 
Home Page - Willie Hutch Jones Educational and Sports Programs | Buffalo, New York
We provide instruction, at no cost, in fundamental skill development, after school academic refinement in science, engineering & math, delinquency prevention, finance management, foreign language instruction, character development, and lifetime social skills for resilient youth throughout Western New York. Growing Smarter and Stronger Together Our newest site for after school programming!
Willie Hutch Jones Educational and Sports Programs | Buffalo, New York

Related Articles