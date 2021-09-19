Violent threat leads Salamanca school district to cancel Monday classes, activities

The school district said it was a 'specific violent threat directed at Salamanca students and the school by minor students.'

SALAMANCA, N.Y. — A violent threat prompted Salamanca City Central School District officials to cancel all activities Monday, including classes.

The school district said it learned of the threat at 8:45 p.m. Sunday. It said it was a "specific violent threat directed at Salamanca students and the school by minor students."

The threat was deemed "credible enough" by school officials, at which point they chose to cancel all activities.

The Salamanca Police Department is investigating, and any questions can be answered by police at (716) 945-2330.