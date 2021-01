New rankings released by U.S. News & World Report had UB tied at No. 8 among more than 330 programs. That's up from the No. 23 spot a year ago.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo has crept into the top 10 among online bachelor's programs nationwide.

The rankings include programs designed to be online, rather than pushed online, during the Covid-19 pandemic. The bachelor's rankings factor in engagement, services/technology, faculty credentials and expert opinion.