UB students tested their skills during a boat race at Gallagher Pier

BUFFALO, N.Y. — University at Buffalo students put their skills to the test out on Gallagher Pier on Friday.

Sixty students spent the past five weeks building boats that would take part in Friday's relay race. They broke up into five teams, where 12 students worked on each boat.

The goal was to build a boat that would stay afloat and bring their team a win.

"There are times when some of these boats don't float quite the way the students think they will, which is a great learning experience," said Ken MacKay, a clinical associate professor at UB. "It's also the learning experience of having to recure the material, bring the boats to the site, organize the team, decide who is going to be the first skippers."