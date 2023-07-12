University at Buffalo unveils plans for $102M engineering building

The state allocated $68 million in its 2023 budget to help fund the project.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo’s engineering school has added more than 2,000 students over the last decade — outgrowing its current facilities footprint.

The enrollment increase has prompted the research university, named last year as one of the state’s flagship universities, to make plans for a new $102 million engineering building. Plans were announced last year and more details and expected timelines are starting to take shape.