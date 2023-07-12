x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

University at Buffalo unveils plans for $102M engineering building

The state allocated $68 million in its 2023 budget to help fund the project.
Credit: WGRZ
University at Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo’s engineering school has added more than 2,000 students over the last decade — outgrowing its current facilities footprint.

The enrollment increase has prompted the research university, named last year as one of the state’s flagship universities, to make plans for a new $102 million engineering building. Plans were announced last year and more details and expected timelines are starting to take shape.

The School of Engineering and Applied Sciences has six buildings and has been using space in another six buildings.  You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Wednesday Town Hall Buffalo Teachers Federation

Before You Leave, Check This Out