UB returning to in-person instruction for fall 2021 semester

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many things have changed over the past year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, some normalcy will be returning in the fall for college students attending the University at Buffalo.

UB announced Wednesday that it plans on resuming regular in-person instruction in the fall 2021 semester.

In a letter to the university community, UB President Satish K. Tripathi and Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs A. Scott Weber say the health and safety of UB's community is their first priority, adding that it will inform every facet of their planning to shift back to in-person instruction.

According to Tripathi and Weber, the return to in-person instruction will follow the best public health practices, while remaining flexible and being prepared to adjust plans as needed.

The letter also reads in part, "As we look toward this fall with hope, we are also optimistic about an increasingly robust vaccine distribution and administration — across the state, the nation and the world — as 2021 advances. In the meantime, we encourage our entire campus community to remain vigilant to the persistent threat of the virus by following UB’s health and safety protocols related to face coverings, physical distancing and COVID-19 testing, and staying home if you feel sick."

