University at Buffalo receives $10 million gift from late professor

Dr. Carl Granger founded a leading not-for-profit corporation helps document and create data on the impact of different rehabilitation services.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A late University at Buffalo professor, who was also a successful entrepreneur has gifted the university $10 million.

Dr. Carl Granger, a professor emeritus and former chair of the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine, is known for founding Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation (UDSmr). The not-for-profit corporation helps document and create data on the impact of different rehabilitation services.

The gift will be used to fund university-wide diversity initiatives and student scholarships and to establish endowed faculty positions.

“As a university community, we know we can contribute to the greater good through the education of our students and through our faculty’s research, creative work and clinical care,” said President Satish K. Tripathi.

“We know we can effect change. And this gift, with the hope of inspiring additional philanthropy, helps to support our work in dismantling structural barriers so we can continue to build upon our university culture that thrives on the ideals of equity, diversity, inclusion and social justice.”

Dr. Granger died in December 2019 at the age of 91.

While at UB, Dr. Granger established UDSmr in 1987, in partnership with the University at Buffalo and the University at Buffalo Foundation. UDSmr became the largest national registry of standardized information of medical rehabilitation.