UB holds first of many spring graduation ceremonies with COVID guidelines in place

GETZVILLE, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo held the first of about 20 graduations it will have through May 16 over at the Murchie Family Fieldhouse.

Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences students walked across the stage Friday afternoon.

The university had to work with New York State health officials on which COVID guidelines to enforce, but there's a lot of excitement in getting back to more traditional ceremonies.

"We're all very pleased that we can do things in-person, and that was our goal. Starting out, we had a goal of wanting to do it in-person, but we wanted to make sure we could do it safely," said Joseph Raab, UB's director of environment health and safety.

It's why anyone attending commencement at any of UB's graduation ceremonies will have to wear a mask. The entire plan was approved by the state and county health departments, as well as SUNY officials.

Each graduate is allowed two or four guests.

It all depends on the size of the ceremony.

Anyone attending must show proof of one of the following:

vaccination;

negative COVID test within the last 72 hours;

negative, rapid test within the last six hours;

or a full recovery from a COVID diagnosis within the last 90 days.

A lot of this is based on some guidelines Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared a few weeks ago, based on the size and locations of a graduation ceremonies.