BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo is getting $1.1 million in federal funding to study mosquito and fruit fly genetics.

Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced the funding Thursday. They say the university's research on the nervous systems and genetics of mosquitoes and fruit flies will advance the science behind the spread of illnesses like Zika virus and dengue fever.

“This federal investment will allow the University at Buffalo, a national leader in research and hub for innovation, to advance its cutting-edge study on the nervous systems and genetics of mosquitos and fruit flies, helping us to gain a better understanding of the science behind the potential carriers of devastating illnesses like Zika and dengue fever,” said Senator Schumer in a released statement. “I’m proud to announce this crucial federal funding and will continue to fight to deliver federal resources that invest in our world-class New York educational institutions and communities.”

The university will also use the funding to create a high school program focused on genetics.

The money comes from the National Science Foundation.