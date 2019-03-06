BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo Council on Monday voted to take John Kapoor's name off its pharmacy school building.

In May, Insys Therapeutics CEO John Kapoor and four other executives were found guilty of racketeering for paying kickbacks to doctors who prescribed their fentanyl spray to patients who didn't need the powerful opioid.

The resolution surrounding Kapoor Hall still needs approval from the SUNY Board of Trustees.

UB issued a news release on Monday:

“(The) illegal actions by Dr. John N. Kapoor are wholly contrary to the University at Buffalo’s values, to our culture of excellence and integrity, and to our mission to bring the benefits of our education and research to local and global communities so that we may positively impact the world,” the UB Council resolution states.

“… in accordance with the University at Buffalo Naming Policy, the naming of the ‘John and Editha Kapoor Hall’ is hereby revoked on the basis that the actions of John N. Kapoor are wholly inconsistent with the mission and values of the University at Buffalo and undermine the accomplishments and reputation of the university.”

