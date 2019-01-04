BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University of Michigan is the top-rated public college in America, according to Business First’s nationwide rankings for 2019, which are being released this morning. The state universities of North Carolina and Virginia are this year’s runners-up.

Business First analyzed a wide range of data for 505 public colleges across the country, using a 22-part formula to generate the rankings. Click on the View Slideshow button below for a quick rundown of this year’s top 50 schools.

The University at Buffalo ranked #42. You can see the full list on Buffalo Business First's website.

