UB professor nominated for Tony award

Stephen McKinley Henderson was nominated for his performance in "Between Riverside and Crazy."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A University at Buffalo professor has been nominated for one of the top honors in performance arts.

Stephen McKinley Henderson has been nominated for a Tony in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his performance in "Between Riverside and Crazy."

The play is about an ex-cop and his paroled son's struggle to hold onto a rent stabilized apartment on Riverside Drive. It was written by Stephen Adly Guirgis. It was performed at the Helen Hayes Theatre in New York City from Dec. 19, 2022 to Feb. 19, 2023.

This is not Henderson's first time being nominated for a Tony, either.

In 2010, he was nominated for Best Featured Actor in a Play for is role in the Broadway revival of "Fences." He was nominated alongside the leads of the play, Denzel Washington and Viola Davis.

Henderson received the Richard Seff Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor presented annually by Actor’s Equity that same season.

Henderson's career is vast, as he has worked on and off Broadway, as well as in TV and film. His TV career included a role as a recurring judge for 15 season on "Law and Order" and was a co-star in the 2008 "New Amsterdam."