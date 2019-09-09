BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo continues to hurtle up the most visible and influential ranking of U.S. universities.

UB ranked 79th this year in the U.S. News and World Report’s annual ranking of best national universities. That’s up from last year’s ranking of 89th overall. In previous years, UB ranked 97th (2017), 99th (2016), 99th again (2015), 103rd (2014) and 109th (2013), 106th (2012), 111th (2011), 120th (2010) and 121st in 2009 and 2008.

UB also ranked 31st among public universities, up from 38th last year, 41st in 2017 and 43rd the year before. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.

