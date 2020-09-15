UB, Canisius, NU move up in U.S. News & World Report rankings

The University at Buffalo came in at No. 34 among public universities in the 2021 rankings and No. 88 among national universities, both slight improvements. In addition, UB moved into the top 100 Best Value Schools, rising 27 spots to claim No. 100.

“From the students’ perspective, this means that at UB they have the opportunity to learn from faculty who are leading scholars in their fields and they can participate in research projects that have the potential to change people’s lives," said A. Scott Weber, provost and vice president for academic affairs. “We’re also very proud that UB’s national standing shines a light on the Buffalo region and the great people who live and work here."