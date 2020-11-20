UB builds drone testing facility

The 24,000 square foot research complex is called SOAR (Structure for Outdoor Autonomy Research).

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It is as big as it is blue. The massive, netted complex on the University at Buffalo's north campus near Crofts Hall is where students, professors, and partners will conduct experiments using unmanned aerial vehicles, more commonly known as drones.

The facility is 120 feet by 200 feet and 86 feet tall. In terms of cubic feet, it is believed to be the third-largest outdoor, enclosed drone-testing facility in the nation.

“The University at Buffalo is committed to addressing society’s most challenging issues. By creating a research complex dedicated to exploring the tremendous potential of uncrewed aerial vehicles, UB researchers, students and our partners will advance cutting-edge solutions that can help global food security challenges, disaster response, and anti-terrorism,” says Kemper Lewis, PhD, dean of UB’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

The facility will be used to conduct research on:

Autonomous technology – This involves UAVs, as well self-driving vehicles, which the university tests in the area outside the complex.

Sensors and surveillance – This field has applications in agriculture, military, homeland security, law enforcement, wildfire monitoring, bridge and building inspections, and other areas.

Small parcel delivery and logistics – This include studying using drones to deliver goods.

Drone fleets – Researchers at UB are exploring how drones can work together in emergency situations.

It will also be used by undergrad and graduate students who are studying robotics and computer vision.

“Our plan is to leave the netting up year-round,” says Chase Murray, PhD, assistant professor of industrial and systems engineering in the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. “This will enable us to conduct tests and improve the performance of UAVs in the often-harsh winter weather conditions that we encounter.”

The complex was funded by a $393,000 grant from the Office of Naval Research’s Defense University Research Instrumentation Program.