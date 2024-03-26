2023-24 UB Distinguished Speakers Series lineup announced

The lineup, which includes a Jeopardy champion, authors and a poet:

The lectures will be held at the Center for the Arts at 7pm. Here is the lineup, which includes a Jeopardy champion, authors and a poet:

Amy Schneider

Thursday, October 19, 2023

Schneider won 40 consecutive games on Jeopardy, as well as the Tournament of Champions in 2022 authored a blog called History Making “Jeopardy!” Champion

Nicholas Thompson and Nita Farahany

Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thompson is the CEO of "The Atlantic" and former Editor-in-Chief of WIRED. Farahany is an author who wrote The Battle for Your Brain,” a Legal Scholar & Ethics and Director of The Duke Initiative for Science and Society. They will be discussing 'AI and the Future of Everything: In Conversation with a Technologist and a Neuroethicist'

Heather McGhee

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

McGhee is a New York Times Bestselling Author and the Keynote Speaker of the 48th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration.

Amanda Gorman

Tuesday, March 26, 2024