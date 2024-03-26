2023-24 UB Distinguished Speakers Series lineup announced

AMHERST, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo have announced their 2023-2024 Distinguished Speakers Series lineup.
The lectures will be held at the Center for the Arts at 7pm. Here is the lineup, which includes a Jeopardy champion, authors and a poet:
Amy Schneider
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Schneider won 40 consecutive games on Jeopardy, as well as the Tournament of Champions in 2022 authored a blog called History Making “Jeopardy!” Champion
Nicholas Thompson and Nita Farahany
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Thompson is the CEO of "The Atlantic" and former Editor-in-Chief of WIRED. Farahany is an author who wrote The Battle for Your Brain,” a Legal Scholar & Ethics and Director of The Duke Initiative for Science and Society. They will be discussing 'AI and the Future of Everything: In Conversation with a Technologist and a Neuroethicist'
Heather McGhee
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
McGhee is a New York Times Bestselling Author and the Keynote Speaker of the 48th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration.
Amanda Gorman
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Gorman is a poet, author and activist. She is the first-ever Youth Poet Laureate of the United States, and the youngest in US history. She wrote and read her poem 'The Hill We Climb' at President Joe Biden's Inauguration in 2021.