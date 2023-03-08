Trocaire College president says the school is on strong financial footing as fall semester nears

President Bassam Deeb said that another deal with another college is not off the table in the future.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Earlier this year, the deal between Trocaire College and Medaille University fell through, and Medaille will permanently close at the end of this month.

"We want to make sure that people know that we're alive and well, and we're in a strong position, but that we're not going to, you know, sit back and not do anything moving forward because I think that's where institutions get in trouble," Trocaire College president Bassam Deeb said.

Deeb said the school is on strong financial footing as he gets ready for the start of the fall semester.

"Prior to the pandemic, we pursued a small scholarship endowment campaign, about $3 million. We came in at $3.3 million, so that's a positive feedback that we're getting from the community," Deeb said.

For legal reasons, he can't talk too much about the deal with Medaille falling through, but he did talk about potential future deals.

"If there's an opportunity down the road to engage in a conversation with another institution, we will do that, but remaining flexible I think is key," Deeb said.

To remain flexible, Trocaire is working on adding a new program to attract more students. The college hired an inaugural dean for veterinary science from Medaille and will be working on that program over the next several months before seeking approval from New York State to start it.

And there's a focus on short-term training for people already in the workforce.

"We can now step back and look back at these relationships that we have been building over the years with non-profit agencies, with the health care industries in town, we're going to double down on those," Deeb said.