Trocaire College, Medaille University start cooperative agreement process

The specifics of the partnership are still being worked out, and it could take a year to 18 months before it's approved by regulators and accreditors.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Trocaire College and Medaille University are teaming up to help further their education missions by signing a memorandum of understanding to start a cooperative agreement process.

The news was first reported by our partners at Buffalo Business First.

This isn't a merger, and while the final details will still be worked out, they're remaining separate institutions. It comes as Medaille's enrollment is down 24 percent over the last decade. Trocaire's is down 12 percent.

Both sides say that while they may look for ways to be more efficient through this deal, the fact that they don't really overlap much means they don't expect any staff cuts.