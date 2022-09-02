Trocaire College launches new health career exploration program

Health Career Exploration Learn and Earn is a 10-week, online program that focuses on high school graduates with little to no college experience.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Trocaire College hopes to funnel new workers into the health care field through their new "Health Career Exploration Learn and Earn" program.

The 10-week, online program starts on September 26. Preference will be given to high school graduates with little to no college experience in the South Buffalo and Lovejoy areas (14220 and 14210 zip codes), but remaining spots will be open to people from across the City of Buffalo.

It gives participants the chance to learn about the health care system and all of the job opportunities out there:

Nursing

Medical Assisting

Radiologic Technology

Healthcare Management

Surgical Technology

Massage Therapy

Healthcare Informatics

Pharmacy Technician

Phlebotomy

Sterile Processing and Distribution

The program will not require specific class meeting times. It will provide a weekly check-in with a healthcare career coach and mentor.

Participants who complete the full program will get a $500 completion bonus, as well as a completion certificate which can then be used for college credit at Trocaire. Participants are also eligible for a $500 scholarship if they decide to continue and start their healthcare certificate or degree program in 2023 at Trocaire.

Buffalo Common Council Member Christopher Scanlon, who represents South Buffalo and Lovejoy, is supporting the program through a $50,000 grant. That's why applicants from those areas will get first crack at the application process.

"Trocaire College has a long history in my district of being a pipeline to the health care sector across the City of Buffalo and Western New York," Council Member Scanlon said. "I am pleased to lend my support to Trocaire’s effort to provide high school graduates in the city the opportunity to learn about careers in health care and potentially move on to earn a degree in the field in which there is an extremely strong demand."