Trocaire College announces fall plans

Many colleges have had to readjust learning plans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Trocaire College announced Thursday their plans for the fall 2020 semester.

Many colleges have had to readjust learning plans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be new protocols and restrictions in place to ensure the health and safety of students and staff.

Courses will be offered in online formats for fall 2020. Science labs, simulations, and clinical studies will be offered in-person on campus or at the appropriate clinical site.

The fall semester will begin August 31. Instead of a mid-semester break in October, there will now be a week off during Thanksgiving.

According to their statement, "Trocaire is tentatively planning on moving all learning, including hands-on classes, to an online format after Thanksgiving break until the end of the semester on Dec. 21. The campus would remain open for support services and staff and faculty offices during this time."

Those that will be on campus will have to practice social distancing when possible and will be required to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible.