Teachers recently hired by Williamsville Central School District let go a week later

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Recently hired teachers in the Williamsville Central School District say they were just notified they won't be hired by the district.

2 On Your Side has learned that teachers were told a week ago that they have been hired for teaching jobs within the school district, only to be let go a week later.

Those teachers say that they quit other jobs to take the teaching jobs within the Williamsville Central School District.

2 On Your Side has learned that the Williamsville Board of Education was unaware of the recent hirings, which is what prompted the newly hired teachers to be let go.

Acting superintendent Dr. John McKenna will address this matter sometime this afternoon.