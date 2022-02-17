Buffalo Teachers Federation issues no-confidence vote for BPS superintendent

The vote of no-confidence, announced Thursday night by the Buffalo Teachers Federation, cited safety and an uptick in violence at city schools.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Teachers Federation issued a vote of no-confidence for Dr. Kriner Cash, the Buffalo Public Schools superintendent.

"Many calls for increased security and the increasing serious acts of violence, as delineated in the resolution, have been inadequately addressed and gotten worse," the statement from Philip Rumore, president of the Buffalo Teachers Federation, read in part.

"Ultimately, this is and was the responsibility of the Superintendent. Based upon what is contained in the 'No Confidence' resolution passed by the BTF Council of Delegates, representatives from all public schools, Buffalo teachers no longer have confidence that these dangerous and serious conditions will improve under Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash’s leadership."

During a Board of Education meeting Wednesday at Waterfront Elementary, it was decided that in-person instruction for McKinley High students will resume on Monday, Feb. 28 for seniors, on Tuesday, March 1 for juniors, and Wednesday, March 2 for sophomores and freshmen.

Students switched to learning remotely after a student was stabbed and a security guard was shot outside, on the campus grounds, on Feb. 9.

The Buffalo Teachers Federation's executive committee last week passed a resolution Thursday night calling for a New York State and federal investigation into the safety of Buffalo Public Schools.

Rumore last week said teachers have reported problems at Buffalo Public Schools for years, including at McKinley High School.

The resolution states "despite continued correspondence, grievances and other legal actions directed to the Buffalo Public School District, our schools remain unsafe."

The resolution states the recent shooting at the high school came after more than two years of serious allegations of danger.