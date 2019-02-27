BUFFALO, N.Y. — Children in Buffalo will get a better education thanks to a generous gift.

Teach for America announced a $1 million donation on Tuesday from KeyBank that's going to help bring more and better teachers to Buffalo.

Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash says Teach For America Buffalo has already been making a difference here, with teachers spending two years at a time with the younger students.

"If our students had a really good high potential teacher in those early years, their literacy, numeracy skills would grow faster than if someone was just placed and put and moved," Dr. Cash said.

Dr. Cash says it's also helping the district find teachers in harder-to-fill areas like science and special education.