BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Bar Association may be reconsidering its choice in 2015 to adopt the Uniform Bar Examination.

The NYSBA announced Monday it formed a task force to investigate the experience and impact the unified test has had since its implementation.

The uniform test is a standardized examination used in over 30 states and produced by the National Conference of Bar Examiners. It makes gaining admission to the bar in other states and jurisdictions easier for comparative purposes.