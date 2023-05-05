Tapestry Charter School holds ribbon-cutting for new athletic complex

The $2.7 million capital project was made possible with grants from the Bills and from the NFL Foundation, as well as the Ralph Wilson Jr. foundation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tapestry Charter School on Friday held a ribbon-cutting for the school's new multisport athletic complex.

The $2.7 million capital project was made possible with grants from the Buffalo Bills and from the NFL Foundation, as well as the Ralph Wilson Jr. Foundation. The complex was built to serve more than just the school: it will be there for the whole community to use.

"It's the first new track and field for the community that's been built here for over 35 years," said Eric Klapper, the Tapestry Charter School executive director. "It will serve well over our 1,100 kids at Tapestry.

"We formulated our own organization called the Play Buffalo group that combines schools to offer on-field community clinics just like this."