ALBANY — If a student is income eligible, SUNY tuition will be free this fall. For everyone else, it will go up $200.

The SUNY Board of Trustees earlier this month voted to increase the tuition at SUNY's 29 four-year campuses by $200 — the second year in a row tuition will rise by that amount.

So tuition is increasing from $6,670 a year to $6,870 annually, a 3 percent increase.

For those students whose household earn less than $110,000 a year, go to college full-time students and get good grades, tuition will be covered through the second year of the state's Excelsior Scholarship program.

The scholarship program was proposed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2017 and adopted by the state Legislature, with its first year providing free tuition to about 22,000 students whose income was under $100,000.

The income eligibility rises to $110,000 this fall and to $125,000 in fall 2019.

"Every child in this state can put their head on the pillow tonight and say if I work hard I can get into college. It doesn't matter if mom can afford it or dad can afford it, I can make it," Cuomo said April 19 in Buffalo.

Other increases

Tuition for out-of-state students is soaring at some SUNY colleges.

The most is a 10 percent increase, or by $2,160, at the University at Albany and Binghamton University.

So out-of-state tuition that those two universities will be $23,710 a year this fall, but it ranges by public college.

Michael Braun, the student trustee on the SUNY board, voted against the increasesthe board approved June 14, urging the board to make sure public college remains affordable.

SUNY estimates the total cost of attending a public college in New York, including tuition, room and board, is about $21,000 a year.

"Let’s move beyond the paradigm that as a public system of education we have to continuously rely on tuition hikes to solve our financial troubles," he said during the board meeting.

"What I love so much about SUNY is that it was built on the foundation of being affordable and accessible — no matter who you are or what you look like."

Why more increases?

The law that created the Excelsior program included a provision that lets SUNY raise tuition up to $200 a year. And in the last two years, they have raised it to the maximum amount.

In a resolution approving the increase, SUNY said it is needed to cover its growing expenses.

The resolution said tuition increase "is necessary in order for the State University to maintain program quality and access and to give appropriate notice of the increases to students, their families and financial aid providers."

SUNY has faced criticism for tuition increases over the last decade.

SUNY needs the state Legislature to approve any tuition increases, and lawmakers would agree to do so sporadically.

But in 2011, the Legislature and Cuomo agreed to SUNY 2020 — a five-year program that let SUNY raise tuition by up to $300 a year.

And SUNY increased it to the maximum amount each year — by $1,500 or by 30 percent over the five years.

Fearing another five years of tuition increases, the Legislature didn't renew the program, but did all SUNY to raise it $200 a year on those not eligible for free tuition.

How to apply

The deadline to apply for the Excelsior program is July 23. More information can be found at: www.hesc.ny.gov

Here's the requirements to be eligible:

A New York resident, U.S. citizen or eligible non-citizen.

Either graduated from high school; earned a high school equivalency diploma, or passed a federally approved "Ability to Benefit" test.

Have a combined federal adjusted gross income of $110,000 or less.

Be enrolled in at least 12 credits per term and complete at least 30 credits each year.

Be in non-default status on a student loan.

Agree to reside in New York for the length of time the award was received, and, if employed during such time, be employed in New York.

A person can receive a waiver from having to pay back the scholarship if they move out of state for a job opportunity.

For private college, New York also has an Enhanced Tuition Awards program that provides up to $6,000 in tuition assistance for eligible students.

The criteria is similar to the Excelsior program.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved