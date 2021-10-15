Nearly 50 SUNY schools took part in fall e-sports season

SUNY said a record number of students also took part, with the total being a little under 2,100. That's compared to the 636 students who were enrolled last year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This fall nearly 50 different SUNY schools across the state took part of this year's e-sports season.

Some of those schools taking part are Buffalo State College, Erie Community College, Fredonia, and the University at Buffalo.

At Albany's e-sports arena, a tournament recently began.

SUNY has partnered with LeagueSpot, which is a tournament engine that offers campus teams an opportunity to access competition rankings and communicate better across SUNY schools.