SUNY Fredonia to welcome students back on campus in fall

About 70 percent of classes will be in person, and campus will clear out the week before Thanksgiving, with some remote classes and finals after that.

FREDONIA, N.Y. — The State University of New York at Fredonia announced its reopening plan, which includes having students back on campus.

The school on Thursday said about 70 percent of classes there will be in person, and campus will clear out the week before Thanksgiving, with some remote classes and finals happening after that.

Everyone will have to wear masks for those in-person classes.

"Western New York has just entered Phase 4 reopening for the regional economy, and even better, SUNY has just certified our campus’ Fall 2020 Reopening Plan,” Interim President Dennis Hefner said in an email to the campus community.

"We will now begin to implement our plan, realizing changing circumstances could dictate some further adjustments."

On Wednesday, the school said it had canceled its 2020 commencement ceremony.

Two commencement ceremonies were originally planned for May 16, and were rescheduled to August 8 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, that ceremony has since been canceled.

"Unfortunately, because of restrictions proposed on large gatherings, we will not be able to proceed with the August date for Commencement 2020," Hefner said in an email. "The Senior Class officers were contacted, and asked their opinion of moving Commencement to May 2021."