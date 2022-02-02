SUNY Fredonia students outraged by philosophy professor's viral video

'Me, personally, and I know a lot of other students will not be attending class tomorrow,' said Marc Guilliod, a freshman in one of the professor's classes.

FREDONIA, N.Y. — Just three days ago, a YouTube channel that interviews philosophers posted a video with SUNY Fredonia professor Stephen Kershnar.

"I just transferred during the spring semester, so this only being my second week here, this is alarming to me," said Sophia Walter, a junior at SUNY Fredonia.

The video is bringing up those emotions for some because Kershnar suggests he doesn't understand why an adult shouldn't have sex with a child.

2 On Your Side is naming the professor because he has a taxpayer funded job as a professor at a state university.

Kershnar did not respond to a request for comment.

However, Fredonia's president, Stephen Kolison, issued this statement Tuesday night:

"SUNY Fredonia is aware of a video posted online involving one of its professors. The views expressed by the professor are reprehensible and do not represent the values of SUNY Fredonia in any way, shape or form. They are solely the professor's views. The matter is being reviewed."

Some of Kershnar's former and current students disagree on how the school should handle the situation.

"I think they need to conduct an investigation, but I don't think any action should be taken right away," said Dylan Janish, a freshman who had Kershnar last semester.

"It's almost outrageous that he's still here, but he should be fired. I don't think it should just be an investigation," said Marc Guilliod, a freshman who currently has Kershnar for his 'Life & Death' class.

Guilliod says he hasn't gotten any word that his class with Kershnar on Thursday is canceled, so now he and his classmates are taking a stand.