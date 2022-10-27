SUNY Erie suspends president over allegations

"The complaints followed a recent conversation regarding the college’s operations between a staff member and the president," the school said in a statement.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The SUNY Erie Board of Trustees voted to suspend their president, David Balkin, while they investigate allegations filled with their human resources department.

In a release to the media, officials don't mention what the allegations are, but say, "The complaints followed a recent conversation regarding the college’s operations between a staff member and the president."

A third party has been appointed to investigate the allegations.

While the investigation is being conducted, the college’s Provost, Dr. Adiam Tsegai, will take over the day-to-day operations at the college.

Balkin, who will be still be paid during the investigation, was appointed president in December of 2021.