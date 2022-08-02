SUNY Brockport selected as partner to provide college degree for Amazon hourly employees

A part of Amazon’s Career Choice program, hourly employees can pursue a pre-paid bachelor’s degree at the college.

BROCKPORT, N.Y. — Starting on Tuesday, hourly employees at Amazon can now pursue a pre-paid bachelor's degree at SUNY Brockport.

The college announced on Tuesday that it was selected as a partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program. The program is an annual benefit that covers tuition and select fees for hourly employees who qualify.

“This important partnership provides access to an outstanding Brockport education for those that wish to begin – or continue – their higher education journey,” Brockport President Heidi Macpherson said.

“We look forward to Amazon employees joining our inclusive learning community that inspires excellence through growth, engagement, and transformation.”

The career choice program allows employees to take any of the undergraduate programs offered by the college. The program will also help pay for industry certification to lead to in-demand jobs.

Overall, Amazon's career choice program aims to help move people in higher-paying, in-demand jobs.

“At Amazon, we’re committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere,” said Carley Graham Garcia, Head of Community Affairs at Amazon in New York.