SUNY launches search for chancellor

The process begins after the selection of a national executive search firm.

ALBANY, N.Y. — On Tuesday, the State University of New York (SUNY) Board of Trustees announced the launch of a global search for the next permanent SUNY chancellor.

The search is underway almost three months after SUNY's former chancellor Jim Malatras announced he was resigning after facing calls to resign over documents that revealed he mocked one of former governor Andrew Cuomo's accusers.

Malatras made that announcement in early December in a letter to the SUNY board of trustees, saying that "recent events surrounding me over the last week have become a distraction."

National executive search firm Isaacson, Miller has been selected to recruit potential candidates.

SUNY Chairman Dr. Merryl H. Tisch and Vice Chairman Cesar Perales said, “We have assembled a search committee that is inclusive and representative of our campus community and the wide range of interests needed to bring forward the best candidates to lead the largest university system in the nation. We want to thank all the members of the committees who will devote their time, talents, and input to ensure the next SUNY chancellor encompasses the intellect, experience, and deep commitment to affordability, access, and who will continue to build on the world-class education our students expect and deserve.”

Tisch and Vice Chairman Cesar Perales will co-chair the search committee, which will also include subcommittees of students, faculty representatives and community leaders.

SUNY Oswego President Deborah F. Stanley is serving as interim chancellor.