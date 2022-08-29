Success+Me program highlighting skills for success with Buffalo youth

Two local men came up with the platform to help young people learn how to better themselves.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Next month a unique program called Success+Me is coming to Buffalo. The event highlights successful skills for young people and will call on the public to be the judge.

Two local men came up with the platform to help young people learn how to better themselves. The first course is how to be an entrepreneur.

On Sept. 17, five young people will pitch their business for a chance to win $1,000.

"One had a bakery that is focused on black, it's called the Black Bakery," said Phil Davis, one of the event organizers, explaining the kind of ideas he is seeing.

Davis also spoke of another idea he saw that honed in on the person's own experiences.

"He's an athlete so he created a podcast that brings the athletes to recruiters. They build their own website, design their own logo, and pitch decks to pitch."

The program wants to foster skills the participants can use to better themselves.

"We're teaching them different success skills that they can better themselves and their families. We're looking at creating courses but also different events to engage their core population," Sam Hill the other event organizer said.