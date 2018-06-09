Niagara Falls, NY - With the school year now beginning once again more school districts are finding it a bit more difficult to make sure they have enough substitute teachers to fill-in if a teacher calls in sick or takes leave. As Niagara Falls Superintendent Mark Laurrie puts it "I've never seen a substitute shortage in my 35 years in education look like this ever."

So substitute teachers are now a prized commodity in some districts which traditionally viewed that temporary role as a first step to those hoping to become full time teachers.

But why is that sub pool shrinking? Melody Jason is the Instructional Services Executive Director of Erie 1 Boces which serves many WNY districts "There are not many students taking education classes in the post secondary. And as a result of that we've seen a shortage of substitutes.Very difficult to find substitutes in the various subject areas and special education."

Supt. Laurrie says some full time Niagara Falls teachers are being asked to cover more classes with their free periods for more pay. So the district is making adjustments on the teacher certification policy. It's still required for a full time faculty position but Laurrie points out "Niagara Falls will hire a person with four year degree as an uncertified substitute teacher. We'll take somebody with a four year degree who passes all of the other background and police checks and other requirements that we have. But..uh...an they will get a lower rate of pay which is something that we're gonna have to look at."

That's because the districts are in the hunt for good substitutes. Laurrie adding "Without a doubt it's become a very competitive market financially for those that wanna substitute. And we've seen just in neighboring districts to Niagara Falls...pay rates going up if you are working 90 days, 120 days, if you'll commit to 150 days...you'll see pay rates go up close to 200 dollars in some cases for a day's work."

The Buffalo Public schools feel they have an adequate supply of substitute teachers. they try to do more recruitment programs for subs.Teachers unions say this problem to recruit and hire new teachers overall could get worse. They estimate up to a third of the current full time 215,000 teachers in New York state are approaching their retirement date.

