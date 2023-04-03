Students test creativity during Destination Imagination event

Students on Saturday worked to approach different challenges step-by-step and strengthen their critical thinking skills to solve them.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Students at Clarence Middle School dove into their creativity Saturday with something called Destination Imagination.

The event is a competition focused on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, or STEM.

Students work to approach different challenges step-by-step and strengthen their critical thinking skills by solving them.

"The cool thing about it is the kids solve the challenge; the adults can't do anything," John Brennan, regional director of Destination Imagination, told 2 On Your Side.

"That's the hard part. The adults are there to make sure the kids are safe, and they learn the skills they need in order to solve the challenge. But everything the kids do is done by the kids, including the mistakes, which is a great learning experience."

More than a dozen teams from across Western New York competed Saturday at the 2023 NYDI Western Regional Tournament.