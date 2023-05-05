Students at Harvey Austin school sickened after ingesting gummy edibles

BUFFALO, N.Y. — First responders were called to the Harvey Austin School (PS 97) after several students ingested gummy edibles and became sick.
At least one student was taken to the hospital and several others were released to their parents.
Buffalo Public Schools spokesperson Jeffrey Hammond issued this statement on behalf of the district.
“The Buffalo Public School District is committed to protecting the health and well-being of its students. Earlier today, multiple students at Harvey Austin Elementary School (PS #97) were evaluated after having an adverse reaction to some gummy edibles. As a precaution, one student was transported to a local hospital, and the other students were sent home with a parent or guardian. It’s important to remind families to talk to their children about never ingesting unknown foods or substances, even if a classmate or friend offers it. As school officials notified the Buffalo Police, this is an ongoing investigation, and we cannot comment further.”
