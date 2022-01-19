Students learn job skills, show off Bills pride during workshop

Mazurek's Bakery and OLV Human Services held a baking workshop with Hamburg High School students, putting together Bills cookie kits while learning job skills, and not just ones that only help you work in a bakery.

"I think that them being able to actually to go into a workshop and gain some 21st-century skills, as we call them -- initiative, working with peers, responding to supervision, being able to go into a work site -- and get them is an experience that not a lot of kids get," according to Margot McMahon of OLV Human Services.