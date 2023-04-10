x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

Amherst students warned of child exploitation

Amherst Chief of Police talks to students about child exploitation.

More Videos

AMHERST, N.Y. — Williamsville North High school had a presentation from the Amherst Police Department about child exploitation.

Child exploitation is when things such as gifts, drugs, or money are given to a young person in exchange for carrying out criminal activities.

Amherst's Chief of Police, Scott P. Chamberlin, shared a presentation to the students of the school to raise awareness about child exploitation.

The important topic was presented in hop to be recognized and reported among the students that are in grade 7-10.

"The only we can help prevent it is with awareness," Chief Chamberlin said.

For the latest breaking news and weather, download the WGRZ+ mobile app and enable push notifications

**

You can stream WGRZ+ on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV. Just download the free WGRZ+ app here.

   

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out