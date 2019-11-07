BUFFALO, N.Y. — Steven Van Zandt is known by most people as a member of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band and as Silvio Dante in "The Sopranos."

On Friday, he will advocate for teachers across Erie County when he visits the Downtown Buffalo Public Library for TeachRock Day.

Van Zandt is the founder of TeachRock.org, which uses a standards-aligned arts curriculum.

Through teachers, the organization uses music history and culture to engage students. TeachRock also provides teachers with free lesson plans and educational materials.

Van Zandt serves on the Founder's Board along with Springsteen, Bono, Jackson Browne, and Martin Scorsese.